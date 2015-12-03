Menu Close
Tour & News

St. Andrews' Famous Dunvegan Hotel Sold to New Owners

Photo: Getty Images

The Dunvegan Hotel is one of the most iconic 19th holes in all of golf.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Jan. 10, 2017
Install App

One of the most famous 19th holes in golf is changing hands.

Jack and Sheena Willoughby owned the iconic Dunvegan Hotel in St. Andrews, Scotland, for the past 23 years, but a group of golf enthusiasts from the U.S. and Canada have come together to purchase it. According to The Scotsman, the buyers have formed Forth Bridge Capital LLP to make the purchase.

The Willoughbys put the hotel up for sale in June at a price tag around £3 million. The purchase price was not immediately available, but the Willoughbys told The Scotsman that "We are a delighted to have concluded a deal with the principals at Forth Bridge Capital."

The Dunvegan Hotel is on the corner of Golf Place and North Street, which is about a 100 yards away from the 18th green at the Old Course.

MORE: Dunvegan Hotel One of the World's Best 19th Holes

