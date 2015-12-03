Menu Close
Jordan Spieth on Being No. 1: 'You Get Your Butt Kissed By Everybody'

Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Jordan Spieth celebrates holing a putt on the 18th green to win the 2016 Australian Open.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Nov. 30, 2016
If you're asking Jordan Spieth, 2015 and 2016 were totally different experiences that involved totally different learning processes. And he's ok with both.

Appearing on the No Laying Up podcast, the 2015 Masters champion reflected on how last year's monster season impacted his life, from getting recognized to lifestyle changes as a result (he's keeping tabs on his behavior when he's out grabbing beers with his buddies).

"It certainly has tremendous advantages, I don't want to make it out to seem anything bad at all," Spieth said. "But there are certainly responsibilities that come with it."

He added, joking: "Honestly, getting your butt kissed by everybody, in a way. People laugh at everything you say even when you're not funny."

But that was 2015, he said, and it stands in stark contrast to the lessons he learned in 2016 following a heartbreaking Masters loss and difficulty off the tee. For Spieth, 2016 was the year he realized what people in the spotlight have to deal with day in and day out and the pressures that come with that.

"You can't keep a record-breaking year up every single year. Nobody does," he said. "Yet at the same time, how can you convince yourself that if you're more of a perfectionist?"

Spieth brought up Jack Nicklaus' many runner-up finishes and said he has started to look more at the big picture, which has settled him down a bit.

"What I like to say now whenever I'm asked about comparing '15 and why I didn't have the same success is, if I did, by the end of my career I'd have 120 wins and what, 50 majors? How exactly can you do that? You can't."

