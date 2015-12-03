Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Source: Commissioner Tim Finchem's Parting Gift? An Augusta National Membership

Tour Confidential: Jay Monahan Fills Tim Finchem's Big Shoes
With Jay Monahan ascending to PGA Tour commisioner, our panel discusses Tim Finchem's legacy and Monahan's priorities.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Dec. 14, 2016
Tim Finchem's 22-year reign as the commissioner of the PGA Tour is ending, but the fun is just beginning.

According to a Tour pro who spoke on condition of anonymity, the commish was offered a membership to Augusta National Golf Club as part of his sendoff.

The Augusta invite was referenced at a recent Tour policy board meeting where, the source said, the assembled players playfully "roasted" the outgoing commish and presented him with some parting tributes and gifts of their own.

According to the source, Finchem received a spot in the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am -- with the award-winning Thomas Keller serving as his personal chef for the week -- and he will be honored at the 2017 Memorial in Dublin, Ohio.

One of the most touching gifts came in the form of a video message to Finchem from the late Arnold Palmer, taped just three weeks before the golf legend's death. According to the source, no one knew the tribute was coming and it left the whole room "bawling."

PGA Tour spokesperson Ty Votaw did not respond to an email inquiry about the Augusta membership. Augusta National does not comment on its membership roll.

Photo:

Tim Finchem received some top-of-the line parting gifts at a recent meeting.

