Sony Open Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money

Fabian Gomez is back to defend his Sony Open title at this year's event at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Gomez, who shot a final-round 62 and then edged Brandt Snedeker in a playoff last year, aims to be the fifth back-to-back winner in the tournament's history. He tees off at 5:30 p.m. EST on Thursday with Jimmy Walker and Justin Rose. Walker won the tournament in 2014 and 2015.

Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger and SBS Tournament of Champions winner Justin Thomas tee off at 1 p.m. EST on the 10th tee on Thursday for their opening round.

What: Sony Open

Where: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 12-15

Purse: $6 million

Defending champion: Fabian Gomez, 260, playoff

TV Schedule (EST, Golf Channel)

Thursday: 7-10:30 p.m.

Friday: 4:30-6:30 p.m, 7-10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 4:30-6:30 p.m., 7-10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4-5:30 p.m., 6-10 p.m.

Thursday Tee Times / Friday Tee Times (EST)

12 p.m. / 4:40 p.m. - Harris English, Bob Estes, Wesley Bryan (1st tee / 10th tee)

12 p.m. / 4:40 p.m. - Bud Cauley, Cameron Percy, Sung Kang (10th tee, 1st tee)

12:10 p.m. / 4:50 p.m. - Sean O'Hair, Jerry Kelly, Chad Collins (1st tee / 10th tee)

12:10 p.m. / 4:50 p.m. - Russell Henley, Steve Marino, Michael Kim (10th tee, 1st tee)

12:20 p.m. / 5 p.m. - Ben Crane, Will MacKenzie, Soren Kjeldsen (1st tee / 10th tee)

12:20 p.m. / 5 p.m. - Kevin Na, Y.E. Yang, Derek Fathauer (10th tee, 1st tee)

12:30 p.m. / 5:10 p.m. - Si Woo Kim, Russell Knox, Chris Kirk (1st tee / 10th tee)

12:30 p.m. / 5:10 p.m. - J.J. Henry, Matt Every, Gary Woodland (10th tee, 1st tee)

12:40 p.m. / 5:20 p.m. - Smylie Kaufman, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley (1st tee / 10th tee)

12:40 p.m. / 5:20 p.m. - Mackenzie Hughes, Troy Merritt, Stewart Cink (10th tee, 1st tee)

12:50 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. - Kevin Kisner, Robert Streb, David Toms (1st tee / 10th tee)

12:50 p.m. / 5:30 p.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Jason Dufner, Bill Haas (10th tee, 1st tee)

1 p.m. / 5:40 p.m. - Cody Gribble, Jim Herman, Vijay Singh (1st tee / 10th tee)

1 p.m. / 5:40 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth (10th tee, 1st tee)

1:10 p.m. / 5:50 p.m. - James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Tony Finau (1st tee / 10th tee)

1:10 p.m. / 5:50 p.m. - Seung-Yul Noh, Jason Bohn, Morgan Hoffmann (10th tee, 1st tee)

1:20 p.m. / 6 p.m. - Boo Weekley, Ryan Palmer, Daniel Summerhays (1st tee / 10th tee)

1:20 p.m. / 6 p.m. - Kyle Stanley, Spencer Levin, Kyle Reifers (10th tee, 1st tee)

1:30 p.m. / 6:10 p.m. - Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers, Harold Varner III (1st tee / 10th tee)

1:30 p.m. / 6:10 p.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Ollie Schniederjans, Tadd Fujikawa (10th tee, 1st tee)

1:40 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. - Whee Kim, Xander Schauffele, Hideto Tanihara (1st tee / 10th tee)

1:40 p.m. / 6:20 p.m. - Andres Gonzales, Trey Mullinax, Hyung-Sung Kim (10th tee, 1st tee)

1:50 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. - Cameron Smith, Brandon Hagy, Daisuke Karaoke (1st tee / 10th tee)

1:50 p.m. / 6:30 p.m. - Parker McLachlin, Ryan Brehm, Brent Grant (10th tee, 1st tee)

4:40 p.m. / 12 p.m. - John Huh, Ricky Barnes, Jon Curran (1st tee / 10th tee)

4:40 p.m. / 12 p.m. - Chez Reavie, Tag Ridings, Colt Knost (10th tee, 1st tee)

4:50 p.m. / 12:10 p.m. - David Hearn, Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Tyrone Van Aswegen (1st tee / 10th tee)

4:50 p.m. / 12:10 p.m. - Jonas Blixt, Bryce Molder, Jamie Lovemark (10th tee, 1st tee)

5 p.m. / 12:20 p.m. - John Senden, Ken Duke, Scott Brown (1st tee / 10th tee)

5 p.m. / 12:20 p.m. - Michael Thompson, Marc Leishman, Hudson Swafford (10th tee, 1st tee)

5:10 p.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Brian Gay, K.J Choi, Rory Sabbatini (1st tee / 10th tee)

5:10 p.m. / 12:30 p.m. - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Webb Simpson (10th tee, 1st tee)

5:20 p.m. / 12:40 p.m. - Billy Hurley III, David Lingmerth, Charles Howell III (1st tee / 10th tee)

5:20 p.m. / 12:40 p.m. - Greg Chalmers, Branden Grace, Nick Taylor (10th tee, 1st tee)

5:30 p.m. / 12:50 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Fabian Gomez, Justin Rose (1st tee / 10th tee)

5:30 p.m. / 12:50 p.m. - William McGirt, Vaughn Taylor, Steven Bowditch (10th tee, 1st tee)

5:40 p.m. / 1 p.m. - Pat Perez, Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson (1st tee / 10th tee)

5:40 p.m. / 1 p.m. - Rod Pampling, Scott Piercy, Paul Casey (10th tee, 1st tee)

5:50 p.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Camilo Villegas, Tim Wilkinson, Anirban Lahiri (1st tee / 10th tee)

5:50 p.m. / 1:10 p.m. - Zac Blair, John Peterson, Mark Hubbard (10th tee, 1st tee)

6 p.m. / 1:20 p.m. - Carl Pettersson, Shawn Stefani, Luke List (1st tee / 10th tee)

6 p.m. / 1:20 p.m. - Johnson Wagner, Chad Campbell, Fred Funk (10th tee, 1st tee)

6:10 p.m. / 1:30 p.m. - Steven Alker, Satoshi Kodaira, Miguel Tabuena (1st tee / 10th tee)

6:10 p.m. / 1:30 p.m. - Hiroshi Iwata, Nicholas Lindheim, John Oda (10th tee, 1st tee)

6:20 p.m. / 1:40 p.m. - Ryan Blaum, J.T. Poston, Kevin Hayashi (1st tee / 10th tee)

6:20 p.m. / 1:40 p.m. - Miguel Angel Carballo, Cheng Tsung Pan, Yusaku Miyazato (10th tee, 1st tee)

6:30 p.m. / 1:50 p.m. - Seamus Power, Henrik Norlander, Jared Sawada (1st tee / 10th tee)

6:30 p.m. / 1:50 p.m. - Kelly Kraft, J.J. Spaun, John Chin (10th tee, 1st tee)