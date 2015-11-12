Alligators, bears, and now snakes? Oh my.

That's probably what Ed Martinez, superintendent of Deerwood Golf Course in Kingwood, Texas, thought when he went to change a cup on March 13.

When he got there, he discovered a creature lurking in the hole that was like something out of a nightmare.

The giant gator spotted last week in Florida was troubling enough -- but can you imagine stumbling onto this creature as you bend over to retrieve your ball from the cup?

"Yep not changing this cup today!! #hatesnakes" was the caption on this photo posted to Ed's Twitter.

Photo: @emar7236

Don't worry Ed, we don't blame you!

