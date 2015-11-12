Snake Spotted in Hole At Deerwood Golf Course
Alligators, bears, and now snakes? Oh my.
That's probably what Ed Martinez, superintendent of Deerwood Golf Course in Kingwood, Texas, thought when he went to change a cup on March 13.
When he got there, he discovered a creature lurking in the hole that was like something out of a nightmare.
The giant gator spotted last week in Florida was troubling enough -- but can you imagine stumbling onto this creature as you bend over to retrieve your ball from the cup?
"Yep not changing this cup today!! #hatesnakes" was the caption on this photo posted to Ed's Twitter.
Don't worry Ed, we don't blame you!
