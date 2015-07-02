Seminole and Cypress Point to Host Future Walker Cups

Seminole Golf Club, in Florida, and Cypress Point Club, in California, will host the Walker Cup in 2021 and 2025, respectively, the USGA announced today.

The 2025 event at Cypress Point Club will be the second time the competition has been held at the hallowed course. The first was in 1981. Both clubs are among the most exclusive in the world.

Stuart Francis, the USGA's championship committee chairman, said in a press release that the new venues were "emblematic" of what the competition's founder, George Herbert Walker, intended in helping to create the Walker Cup.

"To have two of the United States' greatest courses as host sites will not only produce memorable competitions but reinforces the stature of amateur golf in this country," he said.

The Walker Cup dates back to 1922 and consists of two teams of 10 amateur players, one team representing the United States and one from Great Britain and Ireland.