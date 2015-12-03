Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
SBS Tournament of Champions Tee Times, TV Schedule

Tour Confidential: Storylines We Want to See in 2017
GOLF.com's Jessica Marksbury and Marika Washchyshyn, along with GOLF LIVE's Ryan Asselta, make their cases for most wished-for storyline of the 2017 season.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Jan. 3, 2017
The Hawaii swing means the start of a new year is here. Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and the red-hot Hideki Matsuyama headline the field of 32 at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Spieth returns as the defending champion after he pulled away from the field last year. He shot 30 under and bested runner-up Patrick Reed by eight. Brooks Koepka and Brandt Snedeker tied for third at 21 under.

Matsuyama has played in this event only one other time (T3 in 2015), but he enters having won four times in his last five starts. He'll tee off alongside Justin Thomas at 5:20 p.m. EST Thursday. Spieth is paired with Dustin Johnson, and they'll go off in the final group at 5:50 p.m. Jason Day is paired with Reed, and they tee off at 5:30 p.m.

MORE: Tournament of Champions Power Rankings

What: SBS Tournament of Champions
Where: The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 5-8
Purse: $6.1 million
Defending champion: Jordan Spieth (30 under, 262)

TV Schedule (EST)

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (NBC), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Thursday Tee Times (EST)

3:20 p.m. - Cody Gribble, Mackenzie Hughes
3:30 p.m. - Rod Pampling, Pat Perez
3:40 p.m. - Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers
3:50 p.m. - Vaughn Taylor, Brendan Steele
4 p.m. - Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard
4:10 p.m. - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
4:20 p.m. - Branden Grace, Jim Herman
4:30 p.m. - James Hahn, Fabian Gomez
4:40 p.m. - Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas
4:50 p.m. - Bubba Watson, Will McGirt
5 p.m. - Si Woo Kim, Jason Dufner
5:10 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker
5:20 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
5:30 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Russell Knox
5:40 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Jason Day
5:50 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

