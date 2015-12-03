SBS Tournament of Champions Tee Times, TV Schedule

The Hawaii swing means the start of a new year is here. Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and the red-hot Hideki Matsuyama headline the field of 32 at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Spieth returns as the defending champion after he pulled away from the field last year. He shot 30 under and bested runner-up Patrick Reed by eight. Brooks Koepka and Brandt Snedeker tied for third at 21 under.

Matsuyama has played in this event only one other time (T3 in 2015), but he enters having won four times in his last five starts. He'll tee off alongside Justin Thomas at 5:20 p.m. EST Thursday. Spieth is paired with Dustin Johnson, and they'll go off in the final group at 5:50 p.m. Jason Day is paired with Reed, and they tee off at 5:30 p.m.

What: SBS Tournament of Champions

Where: The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 5-8

Purse: $6.1 million

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth (30 under, 262)

TV Schedule (EST)

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (NBC), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Thursday Tee Times (EST)

3:20 p.m. - Cody Gribble, Mackenzie Hughes

3:30 p.m. - Rod Pampling, Pat Perez

3:40 p.m. - Aaron Baddeley, Greg Chalmers

3:50 p.m. - Vaughn Taylor, Brendan Steele

4 p.m. - Billy Hurley III, Brian Stuard

4:10 p.m. - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

4:20 p.m. - Branden Grace, Jim Herman

4:30 p.m. - James Hahn, Fabian Gomez

4:40 p.m. - Daniel Berger, Jhonattan Vegas

4:50 p.m. - Bubba Watson, Will McGirt

5 p.m. - Si Woo Kim, Jason Dufner

5:10 p.m. - Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker

5:20 p.m. - Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

5:30 p.m. - Ryan Moore, Russell Knox

5:40 p.m. - Patrick Reed, Jason Day

5:50 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson