Davis Love has had a nice year.

After guiding the U.S. Ryder Cup team to victory at Hazeltine, Love will play the role of tournament host at this week's RSM Classic. The event is held on Georgia's St. Simons Island, where Love and several other Tour pros reside.

Love is pulling double duty as host and player this week. He'll be playing with Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker, two key players on his Ryder Cup roster, for the opening rounds.

Defending champion Kevin Kisner is grouped with Jim Furyk and Zach Johnson in the opening two rounds. Last year, Kisner broke through for this first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic, winning by six strokes. He's hoping to become the first player in the event’s short history to repeat as champion.

Photo: AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

The RSM Classic is the final PGA Tour event of the year before the holiday break officially begins.

What: RSM Classic

Where: Seaside Course, Sea Island Georgia

When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20

Purse: $6 million

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner (-22)

TV SCHEDULE

Thursday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (All times EST)

No. 1 Tee (Seaside)

9:30 a.m. – Ben Crane, Ian Poulter, Scott Langley

9:40 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, D.J. Traham, Sung Kang

9:50 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini

10:00 a.m. – Hunter Mahan, Brian Harman, Brian Gay

10:10 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Tyrone Van Aswegan

10:20 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Dominic Bozzelli, Zach Wright

10:30 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Ollie Schniederjans, Josh Broadway

10:40 a.m. – George McNeill, Spencer Levin, Jamie Lovemark

10:50 a.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Tim Herron, Zac Blair

11:00 a.m. – Bill Haas, Billy Horschel, Luke Donald

11:10 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk

11:20 a.m. – Boo Weekley, Kevin Chappell, Martin Flores

11:30 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Jonathan Randolph, Tim Weinhart

No. 1 Tee (Plantation)

9:30 a.m. – Matt Jones, Will MacKenzie, Cameron Tringale

9:40 a.m. – Marc Turnesa, Steve Marino, Chad Collins

9:50 a.m. – William McGirt, Ben Martin, Charles Howell III

10:00 a.m. – Bryce Molder, Luke List, Josh Teater

10:10 a.m. – Whee Kim, Tom Hoge, Mark Anderson

10:20 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Cheng Tsung Pan, Brian Campbell

10:30 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Brett Drewitt, Mark Silvers

10:40 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Heath Slocum, Cameron Percy

10:50 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Roberto Castro, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

11:00 a.m. – Jim Herman, Harris English, K.J. Choi

11:10 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Johnson Wagner, Jon Curran

11:20 a.m. – Max Homa, Tyler Aldrige, Trey Mullinax

11:30 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, J.T. Poston, Brad Adamonis

No. 10 Tee (Seaside)

9:30 a.m. – Michael Thompson, John Huh, Jason Bohn

9:40 a.m. – Derek Ernst, D.A. Points, Michael Kim

9:50 a.m. – Andres Romero, Ricky Barnes, Wesley Bryan

10:00 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Steven Bowditch, Stewart Cink

10:10 a.m. – Ken Duke, Stuart Appleby, Kyle Reifers

10:20 a.m. – Andres Gonzales, Steven Alker, Anders Albertson

10:30 a.m. – Zander Schauffele, Brandon Hagy, Seamus Power

10:40 a.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Jason Gore, Hudson Swafford

10:50 a.m. – Eric Axley, Patrick Rodgers, Blayne Barber

11:00 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh

11:10 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Nicholas Thompson, Bud Cauley

11:20 a.m. – Miguel Angel Carballo, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Blaum

11:30 a.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Joel Dahmen

No. 10 Tee (Plantation)

9:30 a.m. – Carl Petterson, Kyle Stanely, Patton Kizzire

9:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Mark Wilson, Greg Owen

9:50 a.m. – Robert Garrigus, Chad Campbell, Steve Wheatcroft

10:00 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Robert Streb, Webb Simpson

10:10 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Davis Love III, Matt Kuchar

10:20 a.m. – Brad Fritsch, Kevin Tway, Rick Lamb

10:30 a.m. – Hiroshi Iwata, Bobby Wyatt, Chase Seiffert

10:40 a.m. – John Merrick, Tag Ridings, Anirban Lahiri

10:50 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Morgan Hoffmann, Brett Stegmaier

11:00 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Troy Merritt, Matt Every

11:10 a.m. – Kevin Streelamn, Brendon de Jonge, Tim Wilkinson

11:20 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, J.J. Spaun, Sebastian Munoz

11:30 a.m. – Zach Sucher, Julian Etulain, Henrik Norlander