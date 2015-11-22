RSM Classic 2016: Tee Times, TV Schedule & Prize Money
Davis Love has had a nice year.
After guiding the U.S. Ryder Cup team to victory at Hazeltine, Love will play the role of tournament host at this week's RSM Classic. The event is held on Georgia's St. Simons Island, where Love and several other Tour pros reside.
Love is pulling double duty as host and player this week. He'll be playing with Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker, two key players on his Ryder Cup roster, for the opening rounds.
Defending champion Kevin Kisner is grouped with Jim Furyk and Zach Johnson in the opening two rounds. Last year, Kisner broke through for this first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic, winning by six strokes. He's hoping to become the first player in the event’s short history to repeat as champion.
The RSM Classic is the final PGA Tour event of the year before the holiday break officially begins.
What: RSM Classic
Where: Seaside Course, Sea Island Georgia
When: Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 17-20
Purse: $6 million
Defending champion: Kevin Kisner (-22)
TV SCHEDULE
Thursday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
THURSDAY TEE TIMES (All times EST)
No. 1 Tee (Seaside)
9:30 a.m. – Ben Crane, Ian Poulter, Scott Langley
9:40 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, D.J. Traham, Sung Kang
9:50 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor, Rory Sabbatini
10:00 a.m. – Hunter Mahan, Brian Harman, Brian Gay
10:10 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Tyrone Van Aswegan
10:20 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Dominic Bozzelli, Zach Wright
10:30 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Ollie Schniederjans, Josh Broadway
10:40 a.m. – George McNeill, Spencer Levin, Jamie Lovemark
10:50 a.m. – Seung-Yul Noh, Tim Herron, Zac Blair
11:00 a.m. – Bill Haas, Billy Horschel, Luke Donald
11:10 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk
11:20 a.m. – Boo Weekley, Kevin Chappell, Martin Flores
11:30 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Jonathan Randolph, Tim Weinhart
No. 1 Tee (Plantation)
9:30 a.m. – Matt Jones, Will MacKenzie, Cameron Tringale
9:40 a.m. – Marc Turnesa, Steve Marino, Chad Collins
9:50 a.m. – William McGirt, Ben Martin, Charles Howell III
10:00 a.m. – Bryce Molder, Luke List, Josh Teater
10:10 a.m. – Whee Kim, Tom Hoge, Mark Anderson
10:20 a.m. – Sam Saunders, Cheng Tsung Pan, Brian Campbell
10:30 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Brett Drewitt, Mark Silvers
10:40 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Heath Slocum, Cameron Percy
10:50 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Roberto Castro, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
11:00 a.m. – Jim Herman, Harris English, K.J. Choi
11:10 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Johnson Wagner, Jon Curran
11:20 a.m. – Max Homa, Tyler Aldrige, Trey Mullinax
11:30 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, J.T. Poston, Brad Adamonis
No. 10 Tee (Seaside)
9:30 a.m. – Michael Thompson, John Huh, Jason Bohn
9:40 a.m. – Derek Ernst, D.A. Points, Michael Kim
9:50 a.m. – Andres Romero, Ricky Barnes, Wesley Bryan
10:00 a.m. – Brian Stuard, Steven Bowditch, Stewart Cink
10:10 a.m. – Ken Duke, Stuart Appleby, Kyle Reifers
10:20 a.m. – Andres Gonzales, Steven Alker, Anders Albertson
10:30 a.m. – Zander Schauffele, Brandon Hagy, Seamus Power
10:40 a.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Jason Gore, Hudson Swafford
10:50 a.m. – Eric Axley, Patrick Rodgers, Blayne Barber
11:00 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Ernie Els, Vijay Singh
11:10 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Nicholas Thompson, Bud Cauley
11:20 a.m. – Miguel Angel Carballo, Bryson DeChambeau, Ryan Blaum
11:30 a.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Joel Dahmen
No. 10 Tee (Plantation)
9:30 a.m. – Carl Petterson, Kyle Stanely, Patton Kizzire
9:40 a.m. – Russell Henley, Mark Wilson, Greg Owen
9:50 a.m. – Robert Garrigus, Chad Campbell, Steve Wheatcroft
10:00 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Robert Streb, Webb Simpson
10:10 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Davis Love III, Matt Kuchar
10:20 a.m. – Brad Fritsch, Kevin Tway, Rick Lamb
10:30 a.m. – Hiroshi Iwata, Bobby Wyatt, Chase Seiffert
10:40 a.m. – John Merrick, Tag Ridings, Anirban Lahiri
10:50 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Morgan Hoffmann, Brett Stegmaier
11:00 a.m. – Cody Gribble, Troy Merritt, Matt Every
11:10 a.m. – Kevin Streelamn, Brendon de Jonge, Tim Wilkinson
11:20 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, J.J. Spaun, Sebastian Munoz
11:30 a.m. – Zach Sucher, Julian Etulain, Henrik Norlander