Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Rory McIlroy Will Have Major Club-Testing Session in December

Ryder Cup 2016: What to Make of Rory McIlroy's Gamesmanship at Hazeltine
Our GOLF LIVE panel of experts talks about Rory McIlroy's display of emotion at the Ryder Cup this week.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Nov. 16, 2016
Install App

Rory McIlroy is no longer limited to only Nike clubs, but that doesn't mean he'll land on just one eligible suitor anytime soon.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy said his bag in 2017 could be a mix of clubs as he figures out what works best for him.

"It's really all up in the air," he said. "I might find a ball that works. I might find a set of irons that work. It could be a real mix-match of golf clubs in my bag come early 2017. But it's nice to have the option."

The four-time major-winner said he's been approached "left, right and center" by different brands interested in him using their equipment. He used a TaylorMade driver and fairway woods at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China last month -- and was pleased with the results -- and he'll use those again this week.

Photo:

Rory McIlroy teed it up with a TaylorMade M2 driver in China last week.

He also said a big experimental session is ahead.

"After this tournament, I'm going to go -- I've got a little bit of travel to do, but I'm coming back here to Dubai in the middle of December for 10 days and I'm going to test," he said. "I'm going to spend a few days with a few different equipment companies and test and see what they have, and really just see what works best for me."

If McIlroy wins this week, he'll leap Jason Day as the No. 1 player in the world, a post he hasn't held since June 2015.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More