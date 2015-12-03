Rory McIlroy Will Have Major Club-Testing Session in December

Rory McIlroy is no longer limited to only Nike clubs, but that doesn't mean he'll land on just one eligible suitor anytime soon.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy said his bag in 2017 could be a mix of clubs as he figures out what works best for him.

"It's really all up in the air," he said. "I might find a ball that works. I might find a set of irons that work. It could be a real mix-match of golf clubs in my bag come early 2017. But it's nice to have the option."

The four-time major-winner said he's been approached "left, right and center" by different brands interested in him using their equipment. He used a TaylorMade driver and fairway woods at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China last month -- and was pleased with the results -- and he'll use those again this week.

He also said a big experimental session is ahead.

"After this tournament, I'm going to go -- I've got a little bit of travel to do, but I'm coming back here to Dubai in the middle of December for 10 days and I'm going to test," he said. "I'm going to spend a few days with a few different equipment companies and test and see what they have, and really just see what works best for me."

If McIlroy wins this week, he'll leap Jason Day as the No. 1 player in the world, a post he hasn't held since June 2015.