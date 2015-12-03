Rory McIlroy might have two major dates on his April calendar.

According to a report from the Irish Daily Mail, McIlroy and fiancee Erica Stoll have sent out invitations for an April wedding. The report says the venue will be Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, and that the couple will also spend New Year's Eve there. Masters week is April 3-9, so the wedding would presumably be after Augusta.

McIlroy's manager, Sean O'Flaherty, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from GOLF.com.

Stoll, a Rochester, N.Y., native, is a former PGA of America employee. She famously helped McIlroy get to his Sunday Ryder Cup tee time in 2012 at Medinah after he overslept. Stoll was a transport official at the event.

She and McIlroy made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 at the Irish Open, and there were engaged in December 2015 in Paris.

In a November podcast with No Laying Up, McIlroy said he spent three days after the Ryder Cup wedding planning in Ireland.

"It was fun," he said. "It's nice to be involved in the process, I guess, but I definitely let Erica take the lead on most of that."

He was also engaged to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in 2014, but McIlroy called off the nuptials days after invitations were sent.