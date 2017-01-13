Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Jason Day, Full Swing Announce New Partnership
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Will Miss Dubai Desert Classic Due to Rib Injury
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Tiger Woods 'Playing Well,' Feeling 'Strong' as He Preps for Torrey Pines Return
by Josh Berhow
Click to read more
Trump Wants to Play Golf in Front of the Queen
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
A Beautiful Game: Golf Doesn't Mean Much to Most Brazilians, But to Some, It's Everything
by Jeff Ritter
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: What Are Your Expectations for Tiger Woods's Return?
by SI Golf Group
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: Can Tiger Find the Magic Back at Torrey Pines?
Click to read more
Greg Eason Records Highest One-Hole Score in Web.com Tour History
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
China Closes 111 Courses in Attempt to Conserve Water, Land
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Emerges from Pack to Win CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Nabs First PGA Tour Win at CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Tommy Fleetwood Bests Dustin Johnson by One Stroke in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Adam Hadwin Shoots 59 After 13 Birdies at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Refreshed Dustin Johnson Shoots 64, In Contention in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus: The 77 Greatest Photos
Click to read more
Day of Glory for Golden Oldie: Jack Nicklaus Wins 1986 Masters at 46
by Rick Reilly
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Shoots Second 65, Leads in Rainy La Quinta
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson in Contention at CareerBuilder Challenge
Tour & News

Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate

Photo: AP Photo

Rory McIlroy hits his drive during the 2nd round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Jan. 18, 2017
Install App

The most stirring debate of the week has nothing to do with the CareerBuilder Challenge and everything to do with TrackMan numbers.

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee began the discussion by tweeting out that "Last week 30 of 32 players hit their tee shots [with] a descending blow." You can see that below.

It became a controversial tweet, and several accounts questioned the numbers, eventually to the extent that Rory McIlroy chimed in. He cited a photo (presumably of Jordan Spieth's Trackman numbers) that was contrary to Chamblee's thought.

But it didn't stop there.

Eventually, Chamblee deleted his original tweet and apologized for the mistake. The 30 of 32 players had a negative HLA (Horizontal Launch Angle), which relates to the direction of the ball, not the angle of attack. To further understand swing analysis, check out this glossary that explains the esoteric terms. 

This isn't the first time McIlroy has had fun with Chamblee, either. Remember this tweet?

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More