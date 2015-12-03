Months removed from golf’s return to the Olympic Games, the Olympic Golf Course in Brazil has struggled to take foot with locals.

This comes from a report via the Agence France-Presse, who visited the course recently finding very few golfers and many more “wild inhabitants” like caiman and capybaras.

One main source of the problem is a payment dispute between the Brazilian Golf Confederation and the maintenance company Progolf. The latter has apparently been forced to pay up front costs of maintenance and have not signed a contract with the Brazilian Golf Confederation.

That has Progolf threatening to pull away from the course entirely, which could lead to an inevitable demise of the course. Nonetheless confederation president Paulo Panchero remains optimistic about the course’s prospects, saying it will become "one of the best and most iconic courses in the world."

Check out the entire report here.