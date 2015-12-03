Tiger Woods Picks Up New Sponsorship from Monster Energy

Tiger Woods is set to play his first competitive rounds of 2016 this week, and he's expected to have a new logo on his golf bag.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported on Sunday that Woods has inked a deal with energy-drink makers Monster Energy ahead of his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday.

On Tuesday, photos of Tiger's new bag with the Monster Energy logo surfaced on Twitter:

Monster Energy is 7th brand on Tiger's bag in his career ( from @TOURMISS, H/T @SportQuake) pic.twitter.com/zDac5iS79P — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 29, 2016

It will be the seventh logo Woods has displayed on his big in his career, following Titleist, Buick, AT&T, Nike, Fuse Science and most recently MusclePharm, which paid Woods $2.5 million to terminate its bag sponsorship earlier this year amid reports that the company was being sued for $65 million for breach of contract.

Woods has not played competitively since his T-10 finish at the 2015 Wyndham Championship as he recovered from multiple back surgeries.

Woods may also have new clubs in his bag, as the 14-time major winner has been testing new equipment since Nike exited the golf equipment business.