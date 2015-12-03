Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Tiger Woods Picks Up New Sponsorship from Monster Energy

Will Tiger Finally Beat the Chip Yips at the Hero World Challenge?
GOLF LIVE's Ryan Asselta joins GOLF.com's Jeff Ritter and Sean Zak to discuss whether Tiger Woods' can beat his chip yips in his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sun Nov. 27, 2016 Updated: Tue Nov. 29, 2016
Install App

Tiger Woods is set to play his first competitive rounds of 2016 this week, and he's expected to have a new logo on his golf bag.

ESPN's Darren Rovell reported on Sunday that Woods has inked a deal with energy-drink makers Monster Energy ahead of his return to competition at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday.

On Tuesday, photos of Tiger's new bag with the Monster Energy logo surfaced on Twitter:

 

 

It will be the seventh logo Woods has displayed on his big in his career, following Titleist, Buick, AT&T, Nike, Fuse Science and most recently MusclePharm, which paid Woods $2.5 million to terminate its bag sponsorship earlier this year amid reports that the company was being sued for $65 million for breach of contract.

Woods has not played competitively since his T-10 finish at the 2015 Wyndham Championship as he recovered from multiple back surgeries.

Woods may also have new clubs in his bag, as the 14-time major winner has been testing new equipment since Nike exited the golf equipment business.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More