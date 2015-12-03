Report: Thomas Bjorn to Captain 2018 European Ryder Cup Team

Just two months after the 2016 Ryder Cup ended in Hazeltine, the European team has reportedly decided upon its captain for 2018.

Thomas Bjorn will lead the Europeans at the 2018 Cup to be played in France, according to a report from Golf Digest. An official announcement is expected to be made Tuesday.

The 45-year-old Dane has played for three Ryder Cup teams (1997, 2002 and 2014), all of them winners, and has also served as an assistant captain on four occasions. It will be his first time in the lead role.

Bjorn was the first Dane to take part in the biennial event, and has only been a part of a losing Ryder Cup team in the recent Cup at Hazeltine, where he was an assistant captain for Darren Clarke. The 2018 event will take place at Le Golf National just outside of Paris.