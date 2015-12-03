The long-awaited tenure of Jay Monahan as commissioner of the PGA Tour is expected to begin Monday, according to a GolfChannel.com report from Rex Hoggard.

That's when the final Tour policy board will meet for the 2016 year, and it's expected (and has been for many months) that Monahan will take control from longtime commissioner Tim Finchem.

Monahan has filled various executive roles with the Tour, the most recent as deputy commissioner, a stint he started the Spring of 2014. He will be just the fourth commissioner in Tour history.

Finchem, 69, began as commissioner in June, 1994, and last addressed the media at September's Tour Championship. His contract runs through June 1, 2017.