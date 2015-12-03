Report: 2020 PGA Championship Could Move to May Due to Olympics

The 2020 PGA Championship might be moving to a new date in order to fit the Olympic golf competition into the schedule. However, unlike in 2016, it won't be moving just a few weeks from the normal mid-August date.

According the a report by Golf Channel, the PGA of America is considering scheduling the PGA in the month of May. PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua told Golf Channel, "To truly make it work, to make it succeed and to make sure golf is in the Olympics for the next century, the whole schedule needs to be adjusted," Bevacqua said, adding that a May date is "very much on the table."

Such a move would make the PGA the second major of the year in 2020, following the Masters in April, instead of the fourth and final major of the year as it normally is.