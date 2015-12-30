Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Watch Highlights from Tiger Woods's 14 Major Wins on Friday

Photo: Getty Images // Timothy A. Clary

Relive Tiger's most glorious moments on the course on December 30th on the Golf Channel.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Dec. 19, 2016 Updated: Thu Dec. 29, 2016
Install App

For some fans, Tiger Woods's appearance at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month after more than a year away only made them miss the legendary golfer more. Lucky for them, Golf Channel is planning a special slate of programming for Woods's birthday on December 30. Golf Channel will air highlights from all 14 of Woods's major victories, from the 1997 Masters to the 2008 U.S. Open. Coverage begins at 6 a.m.  and ends at 9 p.m.

Related: Relive Tiger's 40 Greatest Moments

Golf Channel will also celebrate the life of Arnold Palmer, dedicating a day to Palmer's legacy to the game of golf and the world on December 24th. The Top Ten "fan favorite" rounds of the year, as voted by viewers, will air from December 19th to the 23rd and the 26th to the 30th.

Check out the full schedule for Friday below. All times are EST.

 

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More