Watch Highlights from Tiger Woods's 14 Major Wins on Friday

For some fans, Tiger Woods's appearance at the Hero World Challenge earlier this month after more than a year away only made them miss the legendary golfer more. Lucky for them, Golf Channel is planning a special slate of programming for Woods's birthday on December 30. Golf Channel will air highlights from all 14 of Woods's major victories, from the 1997 Masters to the 2008 U.S. Open. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Golf Channel will also celebrate the life of Arnold Palmer, dedicating a day to Palmer's legacy to the game of golf and the world on December 24th. The Top Ten "fan favorite" rounds of the year, as voted by viewers, will air from December 19th to the 23rd and the 26th to the 30th.

Check out the full schedule for Friday below. All times are EST.