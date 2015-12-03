Menu Close
Rare Golf Memorabilia of George H.W. Bush, JFK up for Auction

Photo: RR Auction

Former president George H.W. Bush's engraved Scotty Cameron putter is the highlight of the auction's loot.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Nov. 8, 2016
This Election Day you can cast a different kind of ballot: for some rare presidential golf memorabilia.

RR Auction in Amherst, N.H., is putting several pieces once owned by presidents John F. Kennedy and George H.W. Bush under the hammer, including Bush's custom Scotty Cameron putter and one of JFK's golf balls.

Also in Bush's stash: a Callaway Big Bertha bag and signed balls, some bearing his presidential seal.

MORE: Golfers in Chief -- The Best and Worst Presidential Golfers

Both Bush and Kennedy were avid golfers; Bush was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement nod in 2011, and Kennedy often practiced on the White House lawn.

Photo:

Bush's signed and sealed golf balls are up for grabs at RR Auction.

"Those are probably the most valuable golf-related items that we get, are the ones related to JFK," RR Auction vice president Robert Livingstone told CNN. "Some of them are actually scooped up by White House workers that would keep them as souvenirs because he would leave them on the lawn."

Photo:

According to RR Auction, a previous set of JFK's golf balls went for $30,000, but the auctioneers estimate this batch will be much more modest at $5,000.

Not included in the auction are pieces belonging to outgoing president Barack Obama, who will likely want all of his tools handy as he coasts into retirement. The auction started Oct. 29 and concludes Nov. 9.

