Ranking The 16 Biggest Stories in Golf From 2016
Tour Confidential: Who Will Be 2017's Player of the Year?
Can DJ repeat? Will Jordan Spieth have a bounce-back year? Our panel debates who will be the top player next season.
2016 was the year of the first-time major champs, Tiger's return, Rory-Reed I, Jordan Spieth's collapse and Arnold Palmer's passing. We compiled the biggest stories from the year that was and want you to rank them in order of importance.
