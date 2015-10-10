Presidents Cup: Sunday Singles Matches, Tee Times

After an unusually competitive first three days at the Presidents Cup, the International and U.S. squads are ready to do battle in Sunday's final round.

The two teams matched each other point for point on Saturday, and the Americans hold a slim 1-point lead, 9.5 - 8.5. It is sure to be an exciting Sunday as the final 12 singles matches will determine who takes home the Cup.

Can the Internationals upset Team USA, or will the American side take home their ninth title? Here are the singles matchups and tee times for the final round in South Korea.

Full List of Sunday Singles Matches and Tee Times

Patrick Reed vs. Louis Oosthuizen: 8:15 pm ET

Rickie Fowler vs. Adam Scott: 8:27 pm ET

Dustin Johnson vs. Danny Lee: 8:39 pm ET

J.B. Holmes vs. Hideki Matsuyama: 8:51 pm ET

Bubba Watson vs. Thongchai Jaidee: 9:03 pm ET

Jimmy Walker vs. Steven Bowditch: 9:15 pm ET

Phil Mickelson vs. Charl Schwartzel: 9:27 pm ET

Chris Kirk vs. Anirban Lahiri: 9:39 pm ET

Jordan Spieth vs. Marc Leishman: 9:51 pm ET

Zach Johnson vs. Jason Day: 10:03 pm ET

Matt Kuchar vs. Branden Grace: 10:15 pm ET

Bill Haas vs. Sangmoon Bae: 10:27 pm ET

