Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Will Miss Dubai Desert Classic Due to Rib Injury
Click to read more
Tiger Woods 'Playing Well,' Feeling 'Strong' as He Preps for Torrey Pines Return
by Josh Berhow
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Trump Wants to Play Golf in Front of the Queen
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
A Beautiful Game: Golf Doesn't Mean Much to Most Brazilians, But to Some, It's Everything
by Jeff Ritter
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: What Are Your Expectations for Tiger Woods's Return?
by SI Golf Group
Click to read more
Tour Confidential: Can Tiger Find the Magic Back at Torrey Pines?
Click to read more
Greg Eason Records Highest One-Hole Score in Web.com Tour History
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
China Closes 111 Courses in Attempt to Conserve Water, Land
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Emerges from Pack to Win CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Nabs First PGA Tour Win at CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Tommy Fleetwood Bests Dustin Johnson by One Stroke in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Adam Hadwin Shoots 59 After 13 Birdies at CareerBuilder Challenge
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Refreshed Dustin Johnson Shoots 64, In Contention in Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus: The 77 Greatest Photos
Click to read more
Day of Glory for Golden Oldie: Jack Nicklaus Wins 1986 Masters at 46
by Rick Reilly
Click to read more
Hudson Swafford Shoots Second 65, Leads in Rainy La Quinta
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson in Contention at CareerBuilder Challenge
Click to read more
Danny Willett Struggling to Rediscover Game Before Masters Defense
Tour & News

Presidents Cup: Day 3 Matches, Tee Times

Photo: Getty Images

Adam Scott and Jason Day of Australia and the International Team shake hands on the 18th green after the Mickelson/Johnson and Day/Scott match was halved during the Friday four-ball matches at The Presidents Cup at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on October

by Coleman McDowell
Posted: Fri Oct. 9, 2015 Updated: Mon Oct. 12, 2015
Install App

You know what they say: the Presidents Cup doesn't truly start until the Saturday foursomes. 

Having entered Friday's matches down 4-1, the Internationals roared back on Day 2, winning three matches and halving a fourth amid a controversial rules violation by Phil Mickelson, to cut Team USA's lead to 5.5 to 4.5.

Can the Internationals keep rolling on Saturday? Here are the foursomes matchups and tee times for Day 3 in South Korea.

Full List of Day 3 Matches and Tee Times

Patrick Reed/Rickie Fowler vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace: 8:05 pm ET

Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes vs. Adam Scott/Marc Leishman: 8:16 pm ET

Bill Haas/Matt Kuchar vs. Sangmoon Bae/Hideki Matsuyama: 8:27 pm ET

Dustin Johnson/Jordan Spieth vs. Jason Day/Charl Schwartzel: 8:38 pm ET

MORE: Recap of Day 2 at the Presidents Cup

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More