Presidents Cup: Day 3 Matches, Tee Times

You know what they say: the Presidents Cup doesn't truly start until the Saturday foursomes.

Having entered Friday's matches down 4-1, the Internationals roared back on Day 2, winning three matches and halving a fourth amid a controversial rules violation by Phil Mickelson, to cut Team USA's lead to 5.5 to 4.5.

Can the Internationals keep rolling on Saturday? Here are the foursomes matchups and tee times for Day 3 in South Korea.

Full List of Day 3 Matches and Tee Times

Patrick Reed/Rickie Fowler vs. Louis Oosthuizen/Branden Grace: 8:05 pm ET

Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes vs. Adam Scott/Marc Leishman: 8:16 pm ET

Bill Haas/Matt Kuchar vs. Sangmoon Bae/Hideki Matsuyama: 8:27 pm ET

Dustin Johnson/Jordan Spieth vs. Jason Day/Charl Schwartzel: 8:38 pm ET

