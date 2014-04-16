Players Championship changes to three-hole playoff

The famous island green at No. 17 on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The Players Championship is changing this year to a three-hole aggregate playoff involving the closing stretch at the TPC Sawgrass.

PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem announced the new format Wednesday.

The Players Championship previously was a sudden-death playoff that began on the par-3 17th hole, famous for having an island green. Starting this year, a playoff would take place on the par-5 16th hole, the 17th, and the par-4 18th. If players are still tied, it would go to sudden death starting on the 17th.

The Players Championship is May 8-11. It becomes the only regular PGA Tour event to use a playoff format that is not sudden death.