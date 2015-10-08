Tour & News
Photos and Videos of the 2015 Presidents Cup
Check below for all of GOLF.com's photo and video coverage of the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea.
GALLERY: Presidents Cup WAGs, Wives and Girlfriends of Players
GALLERY: Best Photos of the Action at the Presidents Cup
Internationals Storm Back at Presidents Cup
Trailing 4-1 after the first round of play, the Internationals rallied to within one point of the Americans during the second day of Presidents Cup action in Incheon, South Korea.
Presidents Cup 2015: Americans Jump Out to 4-1 Lead
The Americans took a 4-1 lead in the opening session of the Presidents Cup in Incheon, South Korea, on Thursday.
How Can We Fix the Presidents Cup?
Our Tour Confidential panel throws out ideas on how to improve the Presidents Cup.
Adam Scott Switches to Short Putter at Presidents Cup
Adam Scott has decided to switch back to the conventional putter for the Presidents Cup, ahead of the anchored putter ban set to take effect January 1.
Presidents Cup Kicks Off Wednesday Night
The 2015 Presidents Cup kicks off with foursome matches Wednesday night at 10 p.m. in Incheon, South Korea.
Tour Confidential: Presidents Cup Excitement
This week's panel says there are good reasons to look forward to the 2015 Presidents Cup. No, really.
J.B. Holmes Replaces Jim Furyk for Presidents Cup
U.S. team captain Jay Haas has selected J.B. Holmes as the Presidents Cup replacement for Jim Furyk, who is out due to a lingering wrist injury.
