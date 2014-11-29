Menu Close
Bones Is Back, Too: Phil's Caddie Says His Knees Were a 'Disaster'

Phil Mickelson isn't the only one returning from surgery this week. His caddie, Jim Mackay, is as well.

by Josh Berhow
Posted: Thu Jan. 19, 2017
Phil Mickelson, recovering from a pair of offseason surgeries, will make his first start of 2017 at the CareerBuilder Challenge today, but it's also a return for his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay.

Both Mickelson and Mackay had surgery on Oct. 19: Mickelson the first of his two sports hernia surgeries and Bones a double-knee replacement.

Mackay, 51, has caddied for Mickelson since 1992. He told ESPN's Bob Harig that his knees have hurt for years, and, after surgery, the doctor told Mackay his knees were worse than expected.

"It was a disaster," Mackay said.

MORE: CareerBuilder Challenge Tee Times, TV Schedule

Mackay told Harig that he played his first round of golf seven weeks after the surgery and that the procedure "could not have gone any better."

"I've been walking miles at a time without pain for a number of weeks," he said. "It's been great. I had zero pain in my knees the entire time since the operation."

Mickelson and Mackay begin their 2017 at 11:40 a.m. EST Thursday playing alongside Bill Haas.

