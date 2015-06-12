Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Bold Prediction for 2017: Phil Mickelson Will Bag Major No. 6

Tour Confidential: Who's On Your Naughty and Nice List for 2016?
Who makes the Nice List and who is relegated to the Naughty List? Our panelists give their picks for the 2016 season.
by Josh Berhow
Posted: Wed Dec. 21, 2016 Updated: Tue Dec. 27, 2016
Ed. note: Over seven days, GOLF.com is rolling out seven bold takes for 2017. Here's the latest installment by GOLF.com's Josh Berhow, on why Phil Mickelson's sixth major title is right around the corner.

Phil Mickelson will play the 2016-17 season as a 46- and 47-year-old PGA Tour veteran, but age won't stop him from winning a major in 2017.

He hasn't won a major (or Tour event) since the British Open at Muirfield in July 2013, but that will change in the coming months. A player with his resume, which includes 42 career Tour wins, isn't going to get skunked for the remainder of his 40s. Mickelson is too good for that, and his recent play justifies it.

Just last year he ranked eighth on Tour in total strokes gained (1.364), ninth in strokes gained putting (.565) and fifth in strokes gained approach to green (.726). His scoring average (69.582) ranked fifth and was his best since 2008, and he was seventh in birdie average (4.06).

At this point in Mickelson's career, the sharpie comes out and circles the same events every year. He wants to win majors; his game skyrockets on the big stage. He fired scintillating rounds of 63 and 65 at the Open at Royal Troon (where he was second to only Henrik Stenson's marvelous display), and who could forget his 10-birdie, nine-under 63 versus Sergio Garcia in Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup?

There is a slight reason for concern since Mickelson had a second surgery to repair a sports hernia in mid-December, which followed the first operation in October. Still, it was taken care of this offseason and, assuming there are no more setbacks, Mickelson should have enough time to regain his form in the coming months. Mickelson's spokesperson T.R. Reinman said on Monday that, "Phil is feeling fine," but he couldn't say with certainty if Mickelson would be ready for his next expected start, the CareerBuilder Challenge on Jan. 19-22, where Mickelson is the ambassador. Reinman added that he fully expects Mickelson to be ready for the Masters.

Photo:

Phil Mickelson's most recent best chance at a major was squashed by Henrik Stenson at the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon.

Speaking of the Masters, Mickelson's missed cut at last year's event means little. Except for a tree planted here or a tee box shifted there, Augusta National rarely changes. It's still essentially the same course where Mickelson won three times and tied for second in 2015. He has 11 Top 10s there.

If he triumphed at Augusta, Mickelson would be the oldest Masters winner ever. Nicklaus won his 18th and final major at Augusta in 1986 at 46 years, two months and 23 days old. Mickelson, if he were to win the 2017 Masters, would be two months shy of his 47th birthday (June 16). He'd also join Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer with four green jackets apiece, tied for the second-most behind Nicklaus.

As for the other majors of 2017: U.S. Open site Erin Hills is a bit of an unknown to pros, but a victory there would allow Mickelson to complete the career grand slam. The British Open is at Royal Birkdale in England, and Mickelson finished T19 at the 2008 Open there (done in by a first-round 79). The PGA Championship will be at Quail Hallow Club in Charlotte -- which has hosted a Tour event since 2003 -- and it should present a golden opportunity for Mickelson. He's played 13 events at Quail Hollow since 2004, and he has nine Top 10 and six Top 5s. He's finished worse than T12 just twice and has never missed a cut. In three of the last four years he's finished tied for fourth twice -- the past two tournaments -- and third once (he was one shot out of a playoff in 2013).

But a major motivator for Mickelson should be the return of Woods. His rival for the majority of his career, Woods's return will steal pre-tournament headlines everywhere he goes. The prideful Mickelson doesn't want to be an afterthought. And in 2017, he won't be.

