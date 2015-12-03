Phil Mickelson Undergoes Second Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia

Phil Mickelson has undergone a second surgery to repair a sports hernia, according to a statement released by Mickelson's management team. There is no timetable for Mickelson's return, although he's expected to make a full recovery.

Mickelson first underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia on Oct. 19, three days after he competed in the Safeway Open, the opener of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season. The recovery time following sports hernia surgery varies but is usually four to six weeks. It's unclear how the second surgery will affect that timeline.

In the previous two calendar years, Mickelson made his first start at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January. He was named the tournament ambassador in May.

