Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder

Phil Mickelson pushed it up to the wire, but he's in for this week's CareerBuilder Challenge.

Mickelson was questionable for the event after undergoing two sports hernias surgeries in the off-season, but confirmed his spot in the field following his practice round Wednesday. The 46-year-old reportedly played his first full round of the year on Saturday and had another practice round on Tuesday to prep for this week. It's his first year as the event's ambassador, replacing former President Bill Clinton.

Mickelson, who has won this event twice, is paired with 2015 champion Bill Haas for the first three rounds.