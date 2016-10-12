Menu Close
Tour & News

Phil Mickelson Commits to Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Photo: AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Phil Mickelson follows his approach shot at the Safeway Open.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Dec. 22, 2016
Install App

Despite two recent surgeries, Phil Mickelson has officially committed to his first event of 2017. On Thursday night, Mickelson announced he will play the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January.

Recently it was reported Mickelson went under the knife for a second time this fall to repair a sports hernia and that there was no immediate timetable for his return. According to an announcement from the event Thursday, Mickelson will be ready to go in just one month.

The original surgery for Mickelson took place on Oct. 19th, just days after he competed in the Safeway Open. The Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Jan. 26.

The 46-year-old San Diego native has won the event three times, most recently in 2001.

