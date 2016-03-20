Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Phil Mickelson and His Caddie Had Surgeries On the Same Day

Photo: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson and caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay wait to tee off on the 1st hole during a practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in 2015.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Fri Nov. 18, 2016
Install App

Phil Mickelson and his caddie, Jim "Bones" Mackay, have stuck together for more than 20 years. So it makes sense that they'd accidentally wind up in surgery on the same day.

Both Mickelson and Mackay were in operating rooms on Oct. 19, although the double-booking was entirely coincidental, reports Golf Digest. Mickelson was getting a sports hernia fixed, while his caddie was undergoing double knee replacement surgery.

"The next day we were texting back and forth," Mackay said. "'So, how are YOU doing?'"

Mackay has suffered from problems with his knees for years, and said that the damage the doctors found was worse than expected. He hopes to return to Mickelson's bag at Mickelson's first start of 2017, the CareerBuilder Challenge, in Palm Springs, Calif.

Caddie Jim Mackay Talks Phil Mickelson on New Podcast
On the debut episode of his new podcast, "In the Rough," Sports Illustrated senior writer Alan Shipnuck asked longtime Phil Mickelson caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay which of Lefty's U.S. Open losses hurt the most.

 

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More