Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

PGA Tour Commish Details Plans for Changing Schedule, TV Rights

Jay Monahan Lays Out Plans for Future PGA Tour Schedules
New PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has some big plans for the future of the Tour, including potentially major changes to the season's schedule.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Jan. 3, 2017
Install App

Jay Monahan's stint as commissioner of the PGA Tour is still being measured in weeks, but his early intentions for the league sure are significant.

In a recent interview with Brian Costa of the Wall Street Journal, Monahan laid out a number of general plans, the most notable being a restructuring of the PGA Tour schedule to avoid conflict with the much more popular NFL.

"That's certainly something that we would like to see happen," Monahan said. Costa detailed the changes to include the Players Championship moving back to March, the PGA Championship moving up in the schedule to May and finishing with the FedEx Cup playoffs on Labor Day weekend.

"Having big events every month," Monahan continued, "culminating in the FedEx Cup playoffs in August prior to the NFL season, that would be a very powerful schedule."

Photo:

Jay Monahan is the fourth commissioner in the history of the PGA Tour.

The Tour's popularity and competition with other leagues are tied, in part, to their television rights, another avenue where Monahan expects change. Currently, the Tour has contracts with CBS, NBC and the Golf Channel that run through 2021, of which the Tour can opt out of the former two in 2018. According to the report, "Monahan said it would make sense" to develop partial ownership of a golf network.

For more, check out the entire report here.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More