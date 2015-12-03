Menu Close
Tour & News

Why a PGA Pro in Oregon Had One of the Best Weeks Ever

Photo: Montana Pritchard/PGA of America

Matt Brown (left) takes a photo with PGA of America President Derek Sprague after accepting the PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award Wednesday.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Nov. 10, 2016
Install App

A PGA Professional from Oregon has a new side job.

Matt Brown, a 41-year-old general manager and head pro at Highlands Golf Club in Gearhart, Ore., was elected mayor of the small coastal town Tuesday. He'll be sworn into office in December. In addition to his new position, he was also named the 2016 PGA Merchandiser of the Year (Public Category) at the Grand Hyatt in New York City Wednesday night.

"Total whirlwind; the last 24 hours have been crazy," Brown said Wednesday in NYC. "We were anxiously awaiting the results (Tuesday) night. They came in about midnight Eastern Time ... We were up all night having newspapers call into town and celebrating."

Brown, who previously worked at Bandon Dunes and Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, almost won 80 percent of the vote in Gearhart, which has a population of just under 1,500. He plans to work around his golf duties at the Highlands to fulfill his political duties.

"This whole week has been amazing," Brown said. "Really one of the coolest weeks of my life."

