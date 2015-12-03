Paul Goydos: The PGA Tour Fined Me for Leaving an Angry Voicemail

Paul Goydos admits that he has a bit of a temper.

The two-time PGA Tour winner told SkratchTV that he has a tendency to speak in four-letter words and admitted that he had been fined four times by the PGA Tour.

One of them, however, stands out.

"I got fined by PGA Tour Travel for leaving a message on their answering machine that was less kosher than it should have been," Goydos said. "That’s the temper thing again."

The full story is worth your time, so check out the interview below.