Drake Swings at TopGolf: Breaking Down His Swing With His Songs
by Marika Washchyshyn
Watch: Danny Lee Imitates Phil's 2004 Masters 'Leap' after Eagle
by Extra Spin Wire Service
PGA Tour Pro Strips to Underwear for Shot From Water
by GOLF WIRE
Watch: 'Awkward Reporter' Takes on the European Tour
by Sean Steinemann
Phil Mickelson Rocking New Jacket With 2004 Masters Silhouette
by Extra Spin Staff
Watch: Jordan Spieth's Brother, Steven, on Being Heckled on the Court
by Extra Spin Staff
The Ultimate Golf Survey: 18 of the Toughest Questions in Golf
by GOLF WIRE
Barack Obama's 11 Most Memorable Golf Moments in Office, Ranked
by Josh Berhow
Justin Thomas Buys Awesome New Car After Back-to-Back PGA Tour Wins
by Extra Spin Staff
Awkward Golf Photo Shoots From Around the Globe
Alison Lee Makes Debut on Ice at Chicago Blackhawks Game
by Extra Spin Staff
Holly Sonders, Cheyenne Woods, More in Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
DJ, Paulina Gretzky Break it Down to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies'
by Extra Spin Staff
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman Go Fishing After Sony Open Round
by Extra Spin Staff
Melissa Jones Photos: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2017
Watch: Rickie Fowler Can Still Crush a Persimmon Driver
by Extra Spin Staff
Golfer Says He Was Seriously Injured by a Port-a-Potty
by Extra Spin Staff
Patrick Reed, George W. Bush Take Hilarious Photo

Photo: Getty Images // David Cannon
by Sean Zak
Posted: Wed Oct. 7, 2015 Updated: Mon Oct. 12, 2015
During opening ceremonies at team events like the Presidents Cup, things can get a bit silly. Things got kicked up a notch when the U.S. team was joined by the 43rd president of the United States.

George W. Bush attended the ceremony, meeting and greeting many players, wives and girlfriends. The former president posed endlessly for group shots, with the best coming alongside fellow Texan Patrick Reed.

The Cup will be decided on the course in South Korea, not on a spreadsheet, however. And while history records the past, it does not forecast the future.

MORE: Every First-Round Match and Tee Time at the Presidents Cup

The duo posed with an index finger raised to their mouths, copying the “Shhh” signal Reed infamously made during last year’s Ryder Cup. Reed would eventually beat Henrik Stenson in that Sunday singles match, but, as we know, the European squad would get the last laugh.

