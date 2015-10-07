Patrick Reed, George W. Bush Take Hilarious Photo

During opening ceremonies at team events like the Presidents Cup, things can get a bit silly. Things got kicked up a notch when the U.S. team was joined by the 43rd president of the United States.

George W. Bush attended the ceremony, meeting and greeting many players, wives and girlfriends. The former president posed endlessly for group shots, with the best coming alongside fellow Texan Patrick Reed.

The Cup will be decided on the course in South Korea, not on a spreadsheet, however. And while history records the past, it does not forecast the future.

The duo posed with an index finger raised to their mouths, copying the “Shhh” signal Reed infamously made during last year’s Ryder Cup. Reed would eventually beat Henrik Stenson in that Sunday singles match, but, as we know, the European squad would get the last laugh.