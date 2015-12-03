One of Tiger Woods’s greatest competitors through the years wanted to tune in for Eldrick’s return to competitive golf. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to.

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington found out the hard way, much like the rest of the golf world, that Woods’s return wouldn’t be broadcast in its entirety Thursday. Golf Channel showed every shot made by Woods, but interspersed them with commercials and analysis until Woods again addressed his ball and swung. Harrington was less than pleased and fired off a rant on Twitter Thursday afternoon, all the way from Ireland.

Can't believe there's nowhere to watch live @TigerWoods comeback @HWC2016.I really wanted to see that first shot live. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) December 1, 2016

Now I see that there's not even shot tracker on https://t.co/Oepb6xfjab for Tigers round either. I thought this was a big deal in my world — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) December 1, 2016

I've been told to try following @GCTigerTracker. It's my only option so far. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) December 1, 2016