Tour & News

One-Fourth of Forbes' Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time List Are Golfers

Photo: Heinz Kluetmeier/SI

Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus share a laugh at the dedication ceremony for the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Wed Dec. 14, 2016
Install App

It's good to be a golfer.

Forbes recently ranked the 20 highest-paid athletes of all time, and one-fourth of the list is comprised of current or past PGA Tour players -- more than any other sport. Three golfers landed in the top four.

Forbes' estimates bring into account salaries, bonuses, earnings, endorsements and licensing through May 2016.

Michael Jordan held down the top spot with $1.7 billion, but he barely edged Tiger Woods ($1.65 billion), who ranked second. Arnold Palmer ($1.35 billion) was third and Jack Nicklaus ($1.15 billion) was fourth. The other two golfers on the list were Phil Mickelson (8th, $760 million) and Greg Norman (12th, $680 million).

The legendary Palmer died in September at age 87, and only $3.6 million of his $1.35 billion total came from prize money on the golf course. According to Forbes, Palmer earned more than $40 million annually leading up his death. His AriZona Beverage Co. generated $200 million in revenue last year.

