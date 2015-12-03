A new film from the USGA about Dustin Johnson's victory at the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont will premiere on Thanksgiving day at 3 p.m. EST on Fox.

The movie, called "2016 U.S. Open: DJ's Major Redemption," follows Johnson's trajectory through the tournament and charts his frustrating previous attempts to capture a major championship, including that near-miss at Chambers Bay in 2015.

"Dustin exhibited all the characteristics of a true U.S. Open Champion -- his professionalism, skill and endurance throuhg so many challanges -- and we couldn't be more proud of him," USGA president Diana Murphy said in a press release about the film.

The film promises to include exclusive interviews with Johnson, Shane Lowry, and Andrew Landry, the unexpected contender who grabbed the lead after the first round.