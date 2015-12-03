Muirfield Will Wait Until 2017 to Vote Again on Female Members 

Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland will wait to vote again on whether it should allow female members. A vote earlier this year that upheld the current ban on women drew criticism. A two-thirds majority was needed to pass the proposal and only 64% of members voted yes to admit women.

The second vote had been expected to take place before the end of 2016 but will now be pushed back to next year, according to the East Lothian Courier.

In May, when members at the prestigious club voted against admitting women, the R&A announced that Muirfield would be barred from hosting the British Open. Muirfield last hosted the tournament in 2013, when Phil Mickelson won.

"The Open is one of the world's great sporting events and going forward we will not stage the Championship at a venue that does not admit women as members," the R&A said at the time.