Michelle Wie Gets DQ'd from Her First LPGA Event
In her first tournament as a professional, Michelle Wie hooked her approach shot on the 7th hole of the third round into a bush. Wie took a drop and a one-stroke penalty for an unplayable lie and continued on through Sunday to finish in fourth place... or so she thought. SI writer Michael Bamberger witnessed the event and believed Wie had dropped the ball closer to the hole, which should have resulted in a two-stroke penalty. The rules officials agreed and Wie was disqualified.
