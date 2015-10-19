Michelle Wie Forgets to Sign Her Scorecard

Following the third round of the 2008 State Farm Classic, Michelle Wie sat one stroke off the lead. A good round on Sunday would produce her first professional victory. But it was not to be. After the round, a rules official approached Wie to tell her that she had failed to sign her second round scorecard, thereby disqualifying her from the tournament. Sue Witters, the LPGA's director of tournament competitions at the time who broke the news to Wie, said, "I felt like I was telling somebody that there was no Santa Claus."