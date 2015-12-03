Menu Close
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
by Tom Cunneff
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
by Sam Belden
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
by Marika Washchyshyn
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
by GOLF WIRE
Masters Trophy Won by Arnold Palmer Available in Online Auction

Photo: www.greenjacketauctions.com

One of four Masters Tournament trophies won by Arnold Palmer.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Nov. 26, 2016
For the next two weeks, a rare piece of golf history is now available in an online auction.

An Arnold Palmer Masters Tournament Trophy is now bidding at more than $100,000 at Green Jacket Auctions. The starting bid for the treasured piece was $50,000.

According to the listing, the trophy was "intended to be part of an ambitious golf museum on the East Coast of the United States. When the financial crises hit the U.S. economy, plans for the museum were abandoned and everything was liquidated." Palmer's three other Masters Tournament trophies are owned by Arnold Palmer Enterprises.

It’s estimated value is more than $250,000, but could continue to rise if you pony up the money!

