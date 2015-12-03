Masters Trophy Won by Arnold Palmer Available in Online Auction

For the next two weeks, a rare piece of golf history is now available in an online auction.

An Arnold Palmer Masters Tournament Trophy is now bidding at more than $100,000 at Green Jacket Auctions. The starting bid for the treasured piece was $50,000.

According to the listing, the trophy was "intended to be part of an ambitious golf museum on the East Coast of the United States. When the financial crises hit the U.S. economy, plans for the museum were abandoned and everything was liquidated." Palmer's three other Masters Tournament trophies are owned by Arnold Palmer Enterprises.

It’s estimated value is more than $250,000, but could continue to rise if you pony up the money!