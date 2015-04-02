Masters records: Highest scores, lowest rounds and more

Tour & News

The Masters is the most sought-after championship in professional golf. The green jacket, to no surprise, is the greatest trophy. With just one event held at Augusta National each year since 1934 (except during World War II), the records for the Masters represent the best of golf history.

Most Appearances
Gary Player – 52
Arnold Palmer – 50

Most Victories
Jack Nicklaus – 6
Tiger Woods – 4
Arnold Palmer – 4

Best Career Scoring Average (100+ rounds)
Fred Couples – 71.91
Jack Nicklaus – 71.98

Most Second Place Finishes
Jack Nicklaus – 4
Ben Hogan – 4
Tom Weiskopf – 4
Greg Norman – 3
Tom Watson – 3
Johnny Miller – 3
Tom Kite – 3
Raymond Floyd – 3

Course Record (4 rounds)
Tiger Woods – 270 (1997)
Jack Nicklaus – 271 (1965)

Course Record (18 holes)
Greg Norman – 63 (1996)
Nick Price – 63 (1986)

Highest 18-Hole Score
Charles Kunkle – 95 (1956)
Doug Ford – 94 (2000)
Doug Ford – 94 (1997)

Albatrosses
4 – Gene Sarazen (1935), Bruce Devlin (1967), Jeff Maggert (1994), Louis Oosthuizen (2012)

Youngest Winner
Tiger Woods – 21 years, 3 months, 14 days
Jordan Spieth -- 21 years, 8 months, 16 days

Oldest Winner
Jack Nicklaus – 46 years, 2 months, 23 days

Youngest Competitor
Guan Tianlang — 14 years, 4 months, 19 days

Largest Margin of Victory
Tiger Woods – 12 (1997)

Best Amateur Score
Charlie Coe – 281 (1961)

Worst Score On a Hole
Tom Weiskopf – 13 (1980)
Tommy Nakajima – 13 (1978)

