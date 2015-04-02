Masters records: Highest scores, lowest rounds and more

The Masters is the most sought-after championship in professional golf. The green jacket, to no surprise, is the greatest trophy. With just one event held at Augusta National each year since 1934 (except during World War II), the records for the Masters represent the best of golf history.

Most Appearances

Gary Player – 52

Arnold Palmer – 50

Most Victories

Jack Nicklaus – 6

Tiger Woods – 4

Arnold Palmer – 4

Best Career Scoring Average (100+ rounds)

Fred Couples – 71.91

Jack Nicklaus – 71.98

Most Second Place Finishes

Jack Nicklaus – 4

Ben Hogan – 4

Tom Weiskopf – 4

Greg Norman – 3

Tom Watson – 3

Johnny Miller – 3

Tom Kite – 3

Raymond Floyd – 3

Course Record (4 rounds)

Tiger Woods – 270 (1997)

Jack Nicklaus – 271 (1965)

Course Record (18 holes)

Greg Norman – 63 (1996)

Nick Price – 63 (1986)

Highest 18-Hole Score

Charles Kunkle – 95 (1956)

Doug Ford – 94 (2000)

Doug Ford – 94 (1997)

Albatrosses

4 – Gene Sarazen (1935), Bruce Devlin (1967), Jeff Maggert (1994), Louis Oosthuizen (2012)

Youngest Winner

Tiger Woods – 21 years, 3 months, 14 days

Jordan Spieth -- 21 years, 8 months, 16 days

Oldest Winner

Jack Nicklaus – 46 years, 2 months, 23 days

Youngest Competitor

Guan Tianlang — 14 years, 4 months, 19 days

Largest Margin of Victory

Tiger Woods – 12 (1997)

Best Amateur Score

Charlie Coe – 281 (1961)