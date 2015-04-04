Saturday April 4th, 2015
0:27 | News
The purse for the 2015 Masters will be $10 million, up from $9 million in 2014 according to the Augusta Chronicle. The winner will take home $1.8 million, up from the $1.62 million Bubba Watson earned for his victory last year. Second place is worth $1,080,000.
The Masters now sits alongside the PGA Championship and The Players Championship as the highest purses in golf at $10 million.
The last purse increase at the Masters came just last year, when it jumped from $8 million in 2013 to $9 million in 2014. The winner's share first exceeded $1 million in 2001, when Tiger Woods finished two shots ahead of David Duval to earn his second Masters victory and take home $1.08 million.
The purse has grown dramatically over time. Jack Nicklaus, for his six victories at Augusta National, earned a total of $269,000. Last year Lee Westwood earned $301,500 for finishing seventh.
Tiger Woods has earned $3,762,000 for his four Masters victories. Ben Hogan, who won in 1951 and 1953, earned a combined $7,000 for both victories. Phil Mickelson has earned a total of $3,727,000 over the course of his three Masters wins, while Arnold Palmer’s four victories at Augusta National earned him $68,750.
Sports Illustrated/Bob Martin
The payouts for the top 10 in 2015 will be as follows:
1st: $1.8 million
2nd: $1.08 million
3rd: $680,000
4th: $480,000
5th: $400,000
6th: $360,000
7th: $335,000
8th: $310,000
9th: $290,000
10th: $270,000
