Why Masters concessions are the best deal in golf

Wednesday April 1st, 2015
0:30 | Tour & News
How To Make a Pimento Cheese Sandwich in 30 Seconds
The Masters concessions are truly a tradition unlike any other.
The prices are cheap, the food quality is above-average and did we mention the prices are cheap? Getting into the gates of Augusta National for the Masters is notoriously expensive – StubHub has weekly badges going for about $9,000 – but once you're settled in at your favorite viewing spot on the course, you can eat like a king.
Ten bucks can get a cup of coffee ($1.50) and a chicken biscuit ($1.50) for breakfast, followed by an egg salad sandwich ($1.50) and chips ($1) for lunch with a beer ($3) to wash it down and a cookie ($1) for dessert. With fifty cents to spare!
Two items on the menu that are quintessential Augusta: the pimento cheese sandwich and Georgia Peach ice cream sandwich, the latter being a massive slab of peach ice cream smashed between two sugar cookies with a nap being required immediately after.
MORE: How to Make Augusta's pimento cheese sandwich
Getty Images
A run-down of the menu's highlights with their prices.
Egg Salad Sandwich: $1.50
Pimento Cheese: $1.50
Bar-B-Que Sandwich: $3.00
Masters Club Sandwich: $2.50
Sausage Biscuit: $1.50
Blueberry Muffin: $1.00
Soft Drinks: $1.50
Domestic Beer: $3.00
Import Beer: $4.00
Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich: $2.00
Getty Images