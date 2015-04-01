Why Masters concessions are the best deal in golf

The Masters concessions are truly a tradition unlike any other.

The prices are cheap, the food quality is above-average and did we mention the prices are cheap? Getting into the gates of Augusta National for the Masters is notoriously expensive – StubHub has weekly badges going for about $9,000 – but once you're settled in at your favorite viewing spot on the course, you can eat like a king.

Ten bucks can get a cup of coffee ($1.50) and a chicken biscuit ($1.50) for breakfast, followed by an egg salad sandwich ($1.50) and chips ($1) for lunch with a beer ($3) to wash it down and a cookie ($1) for dessert. With fifty cents to spare!

Two items on the menu that are quintessential Augusta: the pimento cheese sandwich and Georgia Peach ice cream sandwich, the latter being a massive slab of peach ice cream smashed between two sugar cookies with a nap being required immediately after.

The famous pimento cheese at Augusta National costs only $1.50 Getty Images

A run-down of the menu's highlights with their prices.

Egg Salad Sandwich: $1.50

Pimento Cheese: $1.50

Bar-B-Que Sandwich: $3.00

Masters Club Sandwich: $2.50

Sausage Biscuit: $1.50

Blueberry Muffin: $1.00

Soft Drinks: $1.50

Domestic Beer: $3.00

Import Beer: $4.00

Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich: $2.00