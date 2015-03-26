Masters recipe: How to make Augusta National's pimento cheese sandwich

What gets the most raves from golf fans attending the Masters for the first time? Sure, the fairways are lush, the white-sand bunkers sparkle, the azaleas are in full bloom, and golf history comes alive on every hole. But the concession prices really blow first-timers away: they’re the best bargain in sports!

Ham and cheese on rye? $2.50. Coca-Cola? $1.50. Domestic Beer? $3. But the most traditional Augusta menu offering is the pimento cheese sandwich, which costs just $1.50. If you can’t make it to Augusta National, here’s how to make one at home.

Augusta National's famous pimento cheese sandwich. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

How to Make a Masters-Style Pimento Cheese Sandwich

You'll need:

3 cups shredded white cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded yellow sharp cheddar cheese

4 oz crumbled blue cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 (4-oz) jar sliced pimentos, drained

1 cup light mayo

2 tbs Dijon mustard

1 loaf of white bread

Combine cheeses, pimentos, mayo and mustard in a food processor and process until smooth. Cover and chill. Spread on bread slices. Makes four sandwiches.

From the book Par 3 Tea-Time at the Masters by the Junior League of Augusta, Ga., available on Amazon.