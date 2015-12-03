Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot

On Muhammad Ali's birthday, Lexi Thompson posted shots from a photoshoot she did recreating the boxer's famous underwater pose from LIFE Magazine in 1961.

Ali would have been 75 today. He passed away in June of last year.

Thompson said in a press release that she was glad to have the chance to be part of the photoshoot, a nod to photographer Flip Shulke's iconic images of Ali, captured in Miami in 1961.

"I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to pay tribute to the legend with these photos and put my own golf twist to it too," she said. "As an athlete, I always admired Ali's pure grit and determination in the ring. As an individual, he always kept everyone on their toes."

Photo: Photo By Al Bello/Red Bull