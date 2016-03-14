Lee McCoy Breaks Wrist, Immediate Future on Tour Uncertain

Lee McCoy has had a rough start to his professional career. Now he's hit another snag.

The 22-year-old broke his wrist in a minor car accident Monday, effectively ending his Web.com Tour qualification run and jeopardizing his chances of reaching the PGA Tour.

McCoy, a first-team All-American last year at the University of Georgia, was on his way to the tour's second qualifying stage at Plantation Reserve Golf Club, where he hoped to advance to the final round and gain some status on the Web.com Tour. Instead, McCoy collided with another vehicle and crunched his right wrist against the steering wheel. He suffered fractures in two places and now faces a six- to eight-week recovery. Once healed, he will be forced to rely on Monday qualifiers and sponsors exemptions to play the top tours.

"There was just no way," McCoy told Golf Channel Tuesday. "I wasn't going to go out there and risk hurting it further. Plus, the odds of me playing competitively with a cast and one hand were slim anyway." Doctors tried to fit McCoy with a cast that would hold his wrist in a swinging position, but McCoy could only wrap three fingers around a club.

It's a tough pill to swallow for the former collegiate star, who as an amateur played in the final round with Jordan Spieth at the 2016 Valspar Championship, eventually finishing fourth. He struggled after turning pro in June, missing his first eight cuts on the European and PGA Tours, but showed promise while shooting a third-round 67 at last week's Shriners Open and finishing tied for 41st to earn his first pro paycheck.