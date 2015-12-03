Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Judge Refuses Trump's Request to Toss Golf Club Lawsuit

Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump bought the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club & Spa in 2012.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Thu Dec. 8, 2016
Install App

A Florida judge isn’t letting Donald Trump off the hook.

According to the Palm Beach Post, U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Marra refused Trump’s second request to dismiss a 2013 lawsuit filed against Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter by club members who say the president-elect violated the terms of their membership agreements.

The order, issued on Wednesday, clears the way for the case to continue even as Trump is set to become the 45th president of the United States in January.

“The best course of action is for the Court to resolve these issues with the benefit of a full trial record,” Judge Marra wrote.

The members accused Trump of changing membership rules after he bought the club in 2012 and then refusing to return their refundable deposits totaling about $6 million. In a deposition entered into the record at a two-day trial in August, however, Trump maintained that he rescued the struggling club and substantially upgraded the facilities for its members.

Trump’s lawyer, Miami attorney Herman J. Russomanno III, issued the following statement in response to the judge’s ruling.

“Although the Trump Club would have been pleased if the Court granted their motion, it is the Trump Club’s position that as to the ultimate ruling following the bench trial, that the Court should find in favor of the Trump Club.”

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More