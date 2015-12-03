Judge Refuses Trump's Request to Toss Golf Club Lawsuit

A Florida judge isn’t letting Donald Trump off the hook.

According to the Palm Beach Post, U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Marra refused Trump’s second request to dismiss a 2013 lawsuit filed against Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter by club members who say the president-elect violated the terms of their membership agreements.

The order, issued on Wednesday, clears the way for the case to continue even as Trump is set to become the 45th president of the United States in January.

“The best course of action is for the Court to resolve these issues with the benefit of a full trial record,” Judge Marra wrote.

The members accused Trump of changing membership rules after he bought the club in 2012 and then refusing to return their refundable deposits totaling about $6 million. In a deposition entered into the record at a two-day trial in August, however, Trump maintained that he rescued the struggling club and substantially upgraded the facilities for its members.

Trump’s lawyer, Miami attorney Herman J. Russomanno III, issued the following statement in response to the judge’s ruling.

“Although the Trump Club would have been pleased if the Court granted their motion, it is the Trump Club’s position that as to the ultimate ruling following the bench trial, that the Court should find in favor of the Trump Club.”