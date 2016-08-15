J.R. Smith Wants to Develop an NBA-Only Golf Tour

When he isn't hooping on the hardwood, J.R. Smith can be found competing somewhere on a fairway.

J.R. Smith's golf fascination is even stronger than we previously thought. The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard is getting serious about his own golf brand.

Smith recently penned an article for NBPA.com, in which he said he wants "to do a golf line. I want to create my own golf shoes. I play all the time." That much we learned when Smith showed up at the WGC-Bridgestone to watch his buddy Dustin Johnson compete abck in 2016, but since then he's been thinking even bigger.

He wants to create a mini tour, exclusively for NBA players, where "We’d do like three cities, go to the three best golf courses and have our own little mini tour. Have fans come out and watch."

Sounds easy enough, but it probably just opens the door for Steph Curry to display his dominance elsewhere. (He's great at golf, too.) Smith would prospectively bring in golf-loving celebrities to join the fun. You can check out the entire golf-heavy article from Smith here.