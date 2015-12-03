Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Jordan Spieth on Second Half of 2016: 'I Tried Just a Bit Too Hard'

Birdie or Bogey: Predictions for the 2017 Season
GOLF LIVE host Ryan Asselta, GOLF.com's Sean Zak and GOLF magazine's Connell Barrett give their best predictions for the new PGA Tour Season.
by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Tue Nov. 15, 2016
Install App

At the end of a year that was full of highs and lows, Jordan Spieth reflected on what held him back. Spieth is in Australia this week for the Australian Open. He told ESPN that he believed he had performed well at the beginning of 2016 but became frustrated as the months wore on.

With wins in Hawaii and at Colonial (and a brutal near-miss at the Masters), Spieth said he was more disappointed in how the second half of the year played out. He also seems to have tempered his expectations for the future, given the spectacular success that he had in 2015. 

(MORE: Spieth Hopes Playing Less Will Mean Winning More in 2017)

"It was just the second half of the year where I would say I maybe tried just a bit too hard, didn't let it come to me, was getting a little frustrated with the lack of first-place finishes," he said. "Even though if you win five times a year from the amount of time I expect to be on tour, I'll have more than Tiger. So it's unrealistic."

Photo:

Jordan Spieth was major-less in 2016 after winning two in 2015.

 

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More