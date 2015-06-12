Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Former Miss America Kira Kazantsev Talks Talent And Her Brush With Tiger To Jessica Marksbury
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
A Round With Kira Kazantsev
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Phil Mickelson Confirms He'll Make 2017 Debut at CareerBuilder
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Soundtrack to Golf: Music Played on Range at Abu Dhabi
Click to read more
Europe Announces Changes to Ryder Cup Qualifying System
Click to read more
European Tour Changes Ryder Cup Qualification Requirements
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Chimes In, Finishes Brandel Chamblee's Swing Debate
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Tom Nieporte Made History at the 1967 Bob Hope Classic; No Club Pro Has Since
by Tom Cunneff
Click to read more
Ernie Els: If I Can Win a Major in My 40s, So Can Tiger Woods
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge 2017: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Prize Money
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
FanDuel Will Add Pro Golf to Its Roster of Fantasy Sports
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
CareerBuilder Challenge: Power Rankings
by Sam Belden
Click to read more
2017 Masters Odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Favorites to Win
by Marika Washchyshyn
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy Withdraws from Abu Dhabi with Rib Injury
Click to read more
Rory McIlroy 'Sidelined Indefinitely' with Rib Fracture
Click to read more
Lexi Thompson Recreates Muhammad Ali's Famous Underwater Photoshoot
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory: Phil, Rickie 'Annoyed Me' at 2014 PGA Championship
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Rory Opens Up on Why His Relationship with Erica Works
by GOLF WIRE
Tour & News

Spieth Says 'Demons Gone' After Recent Return to Augusta's 12th

Stories of 2016: Jordan Spieth's Masters Collapse
Fair or not, Danny Willett's Masters win was overshadowed by the undoing of defending champ Jordan Spieth on Sunday with seven holes to go.
by Josh Berhow
Posted: Wed Jan. 4, 2017
Install App

As Jordan Spieth prepares for his first start of 2017, he's leaving some of his 2016 demons behind him.

Specifically, the demons haunting him from the par-3 12th at Augusta National and the final round of the 2016 Masters.

In the final round of the Masters, Spieth dropped two balls into Rae's Creek on the short par-3, flushing away his lead and falling into a tie for fourth. His quadruple-bogey 7 led to Danny Willett slipping on his first green jacket. Spieth went on to finish in a tie for second, which denied him back-to-back Masters victories.

He played the course for the first time since that dreadful Sunday in December, and this time he fared better.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday prior to the start of the SBS Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Spieth said he played Augusta twice in December — and he birdied the 12th both times.

He put an 8-iron to 15 feet for the first birdie, and the following day he stuck a 9-iron to tap-in range.

"I gave a big fist pump (after the first birdie)," Spieth said. "I was walking around with my hands up — demons gone."

The two-time major-winner said he was "very nervous" when he got to the 12th.

"'Guys, we got some demons to get rid of here; I would appreciate it if you all stood to the side of the tee box while I do my work here,'" he told his playing partners. "So, it was cool. I immediately after the first (birdie), whenever I could use my phone, I called (caddie) Michael (Greller) right away. 'Mike, you are going to want to hear this.'"

Spieth, the defending champion at Kapalua, is paired with Dustin Johnson for the first round of the Tournament of Champions. They tee off at 5:50 p.m. EST Thursday.

More From the Web

More Tour & News

Load More